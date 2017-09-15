What Small Business Owners Need To Know About Merchant Loans

By Mario McKellop

One of the biggest challenges facing Los Angeles-based small business owners is the issue of cash flow. Following a protracted market slow down or an unexpected large expense, a startup can find itself without the funds necessary to make improvements, expand or even make payroll. Unfortunately, since the Great Recession, it can be difficult for smaller businesses to get bank loans. However, burgeoning entrepreneurs can look to a relatively new form of financing to keep their operations afloat: merchant loans.

Loans applications are approved very quickly

As opposed to banks and credit unions, most merchant lenders process their loans online or over the phone. That means the application process is streamlined and owners can get access to the funds they need in 24 to 48 hours after their applications are approved.

The approval process isn’t focused on collateral or credit history

Merchant lenders don’t base their approval process entirely around their applicants’ credit history and collateral. Their criteria for lending is more focused on performance. The rate at which a company processes credit card transactions is the most significant factor in determining the size of a company’s loan.

The qualifications a small business need to meet in order to apply for a merchant loan include being in business for at least two years, processing at least $50,000 in credit card transactions annually, an owner with a FICO credit score of at least 500 and a relationship with a credit card processor that the lender is partnered with.

They are repaid through a percentage of credit card transactions

Merchant lenders take their repayment by claiming a percentage of a company’s daily credit card receipts for a period of between 12 and 24 months until the loan and its interest are paid in full. The interest charged by merchant lenders is higher than most banks, but merchant lenders are typically willing to work with companies to create a repayment plan that does not put them under undue financial strain.

