Camp Pendleton Marine Arrested In Estranged Wife’s Shooting

LAGUNA HILLS (CBSLA) – Orange County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a 26-year-old United States Marine suspected of fatally shooting his estranged wife, officials said Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday were dispatched to the 25000 block of Via Lomas for a welfare check when they found the 23-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds, according to sheriff’s officials.

The victim – a mother of three – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jerel Boykins, a United States Marine, was detained by Marine Corps NCIS at Camp Pendleton a short time after deputies found the woman. He subsequently was arrested early Friday morning by Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigators on suspicion of murder.

Jerel Boykins was detained a short time after deputies found his estranged wife dead. (Photo courtesy OCSD)

Boykins, 26, of Laguna Hills, was booked into the Orange County Jail, and is being held on $1 million bail. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000.

