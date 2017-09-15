Suspect In Fatal Van Nuys Shooting Is U.S. Prison Employee, In Custody After Arrest In Mexico

Marco Antonio Garcia, 31, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a U.S. Bureau of Prisons employee fatally shot a man and injured another outside of a Los Angeles bar and then fled to Mexico before he was arrested.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Friday 31-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia has been arrested on suspicion of murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

 

Police say Garcia approached two men outside of a bar in Van Nuys Sunday night, took out a handgun and fired multiple rounds. One man was killed and another was injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine a possible motive. They say Garcia fled to Mexico immediately after the shooting, where he was arrested.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a comment request.

