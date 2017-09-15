Serial Flasher On Bike Targeting Children In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Detectives are searching for a man who has exposed himself to children in Long Beach at least five times over the past month.
Long Beach police Friday released a sketch of the suspect wanted in at least five flashing incidents that occurred between Aug. 6 and Sept. 12. The suspect, often on a bike, approached girls, asks them for directions, and then exposes himself, police said.
All five incidents occurred in the perimeter of Arbor Road to Atherton Street and Bellflower Boulevard to Palo Verde Avenue.
The suspect is described as Hispanic, between 20 and 40 years old and 5-foot-9 with a thin to average build. He has short black hair that is cut shorter on the sides than the top, unshaven facial hair and possibly wears glasses. His bike is dark-colored.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 562-570-7368, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.