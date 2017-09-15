SB 5 Freeway In Sun Valley Closed For Fatal Crash Involving Sheriff’s Patrol Car

SUN VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — One person was killed in a fiery crash with a Los Angeles County sheriff’s patrol car transporting two inmates, shutting down all lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway at the 170.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday, sparking a fire where the Golden State meets the Hollywood Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No one in the sheriff’s patrol car was injured, but one person from a second car involved in the crash died at the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, all lanes will remained closed until further notice.

