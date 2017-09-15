La Puente Man Suspected Of Killing Woman Leaving Work In Industry

CITY OF INDUSTRY (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have identified the man they suspect of killing a young woman leaving her job in Industry earlier this month.

Martin Jesus Godinez of La Puente was seen leaving the area of the shooting that left Katy Nosic, 27, also of La Puente, dead on the night of September 4.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Nosic was killed in the parking lot of the Golden Corral restaurant on the 17600 block of Castleton Street near the 60 Freeway, along a row of chain restaurants. She had been working at the restaurant for three weeks as a baker trainee, according to the “Los Angeles Times.”

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s department issued a bulletin for Godinez, 57, Friday. They say the killing might have been related to a domestic dispute, but the nature of the relationship was not revealed.

#Wanted, Suspect sought in Murder of woman in City of Industry parking lot. Armed & Dangerous! https://t.co/GSFXlJbRLA pic.twitter.com/TxQO7Skl4E — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) September 16, 2017

Police say a gunman, suspected to be Godinez, got out a gold 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan and fatally shot Nosic before fleeing in the vehicle. The van’s license plate is 5CKF285.

Anyone with information about Godinez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call LASD Homicide at (323)890-5500, or anonymously at (800)222-TIPS.

