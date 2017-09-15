Free Admission At 50 SoCal Museums This Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Trying to plan your weekend on a budget? For one day only this Sunday, 50 Southland museums will open their doors free of charge.
LACMA, MOCA, Skirball Cultural Center, and The Getty Center are just some of the museums taking part in Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, a celebration of Latin-American and Latino art, on Sept. 17.
Here’s a full list of participating museums:
WEST LA & VALLEY
18th Street Arts Center
Fowler Museum at UCLA
Hammer Museum
Skirball Cultural Center
The Annenberg Space for Photography
The Getty Center
MID-CITY
Craft & Folk Art Museum
LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art)
SOUTH BAY & LONG BEACH
Angels Gate Cultural Center
ESMoA
Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
Otis College of Art and Design, Ben Matlz Gallery
Torrance Art Museum
University Art Museum, CSU Long Beach
DOWNTOWN & EAST LA
California African American Museum
Chinese American Museum
ICA LA (Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles)
Japanese American National Museum
Los Angeles Central Library
MOCA (The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles)
REDCAT (Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater)
Self Help Graphics & Art
The Mistake Room
USC Fisher Museum of Art
Vincent Price Art Museum
The Broad (standby line only)
HOLLYWOOD & WEST HOLLYWOOD
Autry Museum of the American West
LAXART
LACE (Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions)
LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division) at West Hollywood Park
Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery
MAK Center for Art and Architecture
ONE Gallery, West Hollywood
ORANGE COUNTY
Chapman University
Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center
PASADENA & SAN MARINO
Pasadena Museum of California Art
SAN DIEGO
Mingei International Museum
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego
University of San Diego, University Galleries
SANTA BARBARA & VENTURA
Art, Design & Architecture Museum UCSB
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art
Community Arts Workshop
INLAND CITIES
American Museum of Ceramic Arts
Palm Springs Art Museum
Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center
Pitzer College Art Galleries
Pomona College Museum of Art
Scripps College, Ruth Chandler Williamson Gallery
Sunnylands Center & Gardens
UCR ARTSblock