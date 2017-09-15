Former OC Teacher Found Stabbed To Death In Jamaica

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Jamaican authorities are investigating the mysterious murder of an Orange County woman who traveled to the country last week.
Heidi Muth, a former Mission Viejo fourth-grade teacher, was found dead in an upscale neighborhood in Montego Bay, Jamaica Sunday. Her body had multiple stab wounds on her back.
Muth’s brother said the 67-year-old woman, who lived with her adopted son, went to Jamaica last week alone and that no one knew about her trip. He says she went there to meet someone, though it’s unclear whom she was meeting and why.
A jogger found her body on a dirt track.
Her friend Amy Bagnall told CBS2 she had recently recovered from cancer,after her husband died from the disease.
“She was the warmest person,” Bagnall said. “She adopted children—always put them before herself.”
A funeral has been scheduled for September 26 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Tustin.
