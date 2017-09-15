Demolition Of Bikini Bar To Make Way For Newest Porto’s In West Covina

WEST COVINA (CBSLA.com) — It looks like foodies east of the 605 better start getting in line now for those famous potato balls and “ropa vieja” sandwiches, because L.A.’s most popular Cuban bakery is landing in West Covina.
Earlier this week, the city’s planning commission made official the highly anticipated plan to demolish the old Crazy Horse bikini bar next to the Plaza West Covina mall at 1360 W Garvey Avenue South, in order to make way for a brand new, two-story, 21,943-square-foot Porto’s Cuban Bakery, the “San Gabriel Valley Tribune” reports.
This will be the family-owned chain’s fifth location, adding to its roster of often standing-room-only shops in Glendale, Burbank, Downey and Buena Park.
The latter saw a waiting line of 1,500 people when it opened in March of this year.
Last year, Porto’s earned the No. 1 spot on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.
The restaurant’s pop-up Doña Dulce currently serves its treats out of the Annenberg Space for Photography in Culver City, part of its “Cuba Is” exhibit.
Currently, there is no official opening date, but the restaurant’s site manager anticipated its opening to be in the late summer or early fall of 2018, the “Tribune” reports.
