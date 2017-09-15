Best Activities & Events This Week In Los Angeles – September 18

Swimsuit season is practically over, so it’s time to dive head-into some amazing food and drink happenings this week. Indulge in events ranging from National Cheeseburger Day to an Italian wine dinner; a food and wine festival at one of SoCal’s finest resorts to the largest cocktail festival in the state. On the entertainment front we’ve got an evening with a flamenco virtuoso, a world premiere play, and a celebration of a true jazz legend.

(Credit: Dog Haus)

Monday, September 18, 2017

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Various Locations

National Cheeseburger Day is one of our favorite cheesy holidays, and with L.A.’s incredible food scene, there’s no excuse to not find the perfect patty to celebrate. In honor of the day, Dog Haus is offering a free upgrade from a single to a double cheeseburger at all their locations. Plan Check’s Fairfax location is offering their dashi cheese-laden Plan Check Burger for just $6 to bar guests from 10:00am – 4:00pm, or head to Brentwood’s Baltaire where the holiday collides with their Industry Night and grab a Cheeseburger, Beer & Shot special for $15. For more tasty ways to celebrate, check out our roundups of the Best Burgers in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Jesus Banuelos )

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Viva L’Italia!!! Wine Dinner

Officine BRERA

1331 E 6th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 553-8006

officinebrera.com

It’s all about wining and dining tonight at Officine BRERA’s Viva L’Italia!!! wine dinner. After an extensive Italian wine tasting, a wine paired dinner will be prepared by Chef Angelo Auriana. Your tastebuds will take you on a trip to rustic Northern Italy, with menu items like shrimp carpaccio with passion fruit burrata, hand cut chickpea maltagliati, and more. A knowledgeable sommelier will be onsite as well to answer any questions about the wines selected for the evening.

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Vicente Amigo in Concert

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

(800) 595-4849

http://www.kalakoa.com/flamenco

Latin Grammy Award-winning flamenco composer and guitar virtuoso Vicente Amigo is making a one-night-only stop in Los Angeles for a evening of fiery flamenco. The world-touring guitarist has earned several prestigious awards, and brings his talent to the South Bay tonight with a small band of outstanding artists and even a dancer. The show is guaranteed to get your toe tapping and heart racing.



Thursday, September 21, 2017

“Big Night Out”

Kirk Douglas Theatre

9820 Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

(213) 628-2772

http://www.centertheatregroup.org

Fresh on the heels of last Sunday’s Emmy Awards show is the new play about a working actor turned Oscar nominee, Mike. With a politically-charged speech planned by his transgender nephew, a young agent scheming for his future, and a partner nowhere to be found, he has no idea just how profoundly his life is about to change. Featuring a cast that pulls from both Broadway and network television, the characters seamlessly blend humanity with hilarity, family and fame. The world premiere play runs through October 8.



(Credit: Terranea Resort )

Friday, September 22, 2017

Terranea Resort’s 4th Annual Celebration of Food & Wine

Terranea Resort

100 Terranea Way

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

(310) 494-7891

http://www.terranea.com

Today through Sunday Terranea Resort is hosting their extravagant annual food and wine event. Using items taken from the resort’s bountiful herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, beehives, and Sea Salt Conservatory, the event keeps it super local. Throughout the celebration, guests can enjoy exclusive tastings, specialty seminars, live entertainment, and of course wine. Tonight’s Taste at Twilight kickoff features six of the resort’s bartenders competing for a crowd-favorite libation, bites from the on site culinary team, and of course Terranea’s unbeatable ocean views.



(Credit: Hotel Figueroa )

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Cocktails in the City

The Majestic Downtown

650 S Spring St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

cocktailsinthecity.com/events/los-angeles

Chosen as the first international show venue, Los Angeles is about to host the largest cocktail festival in the state. Over 2,500 cocktail enthusiasts are expected to sip their way through the night, celebrating the city’s unique bar culture. Each participating bar is challenged to create a cocktail exclusive to the event, including an interactive and themed element. And if you need more reason to go, the event is partnering with My Friends Place, assisting homeless youth to build self-sufficient lives.



(Credit: Shahar Azran )

Sunday, September 24, 2017

100: The Apollo Theater Celebrates Ella’s 100th Birthday

Ford Theatres

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East

Hollywood, CA 90068

(323) 461-3673

http://www.fordtheatres.org

The First Lady of Song is being honored for her 100th birthday tonight at the newly revamped Ford Theatres. In association with world famous Apollo Theater, Grammy-winning artist Patti Austin (who, like Fitzgerald, had her own career debut at the Apollo at a young age) will bring Ella’s music to life. Having recorded an album of the singer’s standards, “For Ella,” Austin is the perfect person to pay tribute to the legendary jazz singer. She’ll be joined by celeb friends David Alan Grier, Monica Mancini, Ledisi, and pianist Shelly Berg.



Byline: Article by Kellie Fell

