Suspect Who Killed Newly Engaged Father Outside Riverside Bank Still At Large

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) – Investigators have released a sketch of a man who shot and killed a newly engaged father while he was sitting in his car in the parking lot of a Riverside bank earlier this month.
The killing occurred at about 4:20 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the parking lot of a Chase bank located at 10355 Magnolia Ave., in the area of the West Plaza Shopping Center.
According to Riverside police, Daniel Dean, 27, was sitting in his locked car after having used the ATM when he was approached by two suspects, one of whom shot him with a gun.
Officers arrived to find Dean in the driver’s seat of a running car that had backed into a tree. He died at the scene from gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing two people running across the parking lot. The shooting suspect was described as a black man, between 19 and 24 years of age, 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall with a thin build and dark short hair.
Dean leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.
If you have any information on the case, call police at 951-353-7137 or 951-353-7208.
