LA Sheriff’s Deputy Charged For Alleged Sexual Contact With Jail Inmates

Filed Under: Deputy Misconduct

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual contact with female inmates, authorities announced Thursday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell confirmed that Giancarlo Scotti, a 10-year veteran of the department, was
arrested on suspicion of two counts of rape under color of authority and two counts of oral copulation.

The case stemmed from complaints filed by two female inmates at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, McDonnell said.

McDonnell said one of the female inmates allegedly assaulted filed a complaint, and a subsequent investigation revealed that there were two alleged victims.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

