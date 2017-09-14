Sunnyvale Home Sells For $800K Over Asking Price

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A four-bedroom home with a generously-sized 13,000-square-foot lot just a few miles from Apple’s newly-opened spaceship campus has sold for a whopping $2.5 million – nearly $800,000 over the asking price.
The Sunnyvale home’s proximity to the new Apple headquarters has sent the values of neighboring homes, built in the 1960s, skyrocketing.
The large-sized lots don’t hurt, either – one house on the same street was torn down and replaced by four new homes on the same lot.
California’s real estate market has been notoriously competitive, with sky-high prices and extremely low inventory. The winning bidders of the Sunnyvale home reportedly lost other bidding wars on homes in the area.