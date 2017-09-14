Fergie, Josh Duhamel Separate After 8 Years Of Marriage

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The shocking celebrity break ups keep on coming.
First, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris.
Today, Fergie of Black Eyed Peas fame, and husband of eight years, actor Josh Duhamel, announced they separated in January.
In a joint statement, the couple said they remain friends and “with absolute love and respect.”
Fergie, 42, and Duhamel, 44, met in 2004 on the set of his NBC show “Las Vegas.”
Fergie, short for her given name Stacy Ann Ferguson, and Duhamel, formerly the “All My Children” and “Win A Date With Tad Hamilton” star, said they wanted to keep the separation private until the time was right and to give their family a chance to adjust.
The couple married in January 2009. Their son, Axl Jack, was born in August 2013.
Scheduling issues with their various careers was reportedly behind the split. The couple had been plagued by break-up rumors early on in their relationship (she loves to party, he loves to stay home!) but seemed to endure the tabloid rumors the past few years.