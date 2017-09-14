Erin Zeiring Expresses Her Love for Temecula Valley

By Jackson Dodd

Erin Zeiring is making her way through the Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country.

The blogger and wife to famed actor Ian Zeiring (90210, Sharknado) checks into her hotel and immediately walks onto the balcony overlooking the grape orchards.vineyards.

“This view is incredible,” she says.

Ziering heads off to satisfy her adventurous streak by taking in the views from the sky.

“Hot air balloons are a staple here in Temecula Valley Wine Country,” she says. “It’s one of the best ways to see Wine Country.”

Ascending in her hot air balloon, Zeiring admits to feeling a little shaky.

“It’s quite peaceful in the morning,” Dylan Bradley of California Dreaming Balloon Adventures reassures her. “We’re not going to feel much movement; we’ll have a little swing from the take-off but once that goes away, we’ll be calm and smooth.”

After landing, Zeiring heads to South Coast Winery Resort & Spa for some lunch. She orders the salmon, served over a bed of kale and accompanied by spiced polenta and a glass of Grenache Blanc.

Visitors flock to Temecula to experience all the Valley has to offer. Temecula is one of the most historic communities in California and is only 90-miles from Los Angeles.located in the heart of Southern California, making it the perfect vacation spot!