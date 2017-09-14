Caught On Video: Taco Truck Customer Robbed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A violent armed robbery in front of a taco truck was caught on video, and police want the public’s help to identify the two suspects.
The robbery happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 in front of a taco truck in the area of Washington Boulevard and Cimarron Street in the Mid-City area.
Video shows the two suspects walking up to the taco truck and waiting briefly before walking up to one customer, pushing him, and showing him the gun. Police say he demanded property from the victim, who handed it over in fear for his life.
Both suspects were described as Hispanic men between 25 and 26 years old and about 160 pounds. The first was about 6-foot-1 and wore a red baseball hat, gray jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes. The second man was about 5-foot-9, and wore a black baseball hat, black shirt, and black pants.
Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities can contact robbery Detective Tokoro at (213) 382-9466.