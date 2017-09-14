Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County – September 15

What You’re Doing This Weekend In Orange County

By Ramon Gonzales

It would be a travesty to go bored this weekend with so much going on. For those out in Orange County, your weekend options range from the family-friendly to the culturally significant. Whether you want to go easy and just watch a movie or spend some dollars and maybe enjoy some yoga with the kids, all of the bases are covered. Here is what is going on in the OC this weekend.

FRIDAY

England Is Mine Screening

The Frida Cinema

305 E. Fourth St.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(949) 496-2274

https://thefridacinema.org

Santa Ana’s haven for independent cinema is hosting a full weekend of screenings of the Steven Patrick Morrissey biopic, England Is Mine with the first kicking off this Friday night. The Mark Gill directed film explores the blue-collar roots of one of rock music’s most enigmatic personalities. Chronicling the chance encounter with the likes of Billy Duffy (The Cult) and later with cohort Johnny Marr, the film is already being praised by critics. Morrissey and The Smiths are the stuff of lore; this film is destined for cult fame and now is your chance to see it in a proper movie house in the Frida.

SATURDAY

World’s Largest Beach Clean Up

Aliso Beach Park

31131 S. Pacific Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92652

(949) 923-2280

http://www.ocparks.com/beaches/aliso/

The recreational spaces of Orange County are all gorgeous. Between the parks and beaches, there are so many destinations that are perfect for doing a whole lot of nothing. To ensure these locations stay pristine, The Eco-Warrior Foundation along with Chronic Tacos are hosting a massive beach clean up effort. The call for volunteers comes with a sponsored lunch from the OC-based taco chain. Coupling the satisfaction of some hard work with the ability to enjoy a day in the sand makes for a quality Saturday afternoon. The scenery is among the best and who can turn own a free taco?

2017 Fiestas Patrias

Downtown Santa Ana Historic District

N. Spurgeon and 4th St.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

http://santa-ana.org/parks/fiestas/

Southern California’s rich cultural diversity results in a myriad of significant celebrations throughout the year. This weekend, Mexican Americans celebrate Mexican Independence and honor the important figures that fought valiantly for the country. For the last 39 years, Santa Ana host hosted a street fair and parade to mark the occasion in the Fiestas Patrias. Music, food, art, and traditional Grito ceremonies anchor the event in which thousands are expected to attend.

SUNDAY

Flowerchild Festival

Field 4 at Orange County Great Park

6950 Marine Way

Irvine, CA 92618

https://www.flowerchildfestival.org

The Great Park in Irvine will place host to this unique family-friendly event. Focusing on health, wellness, and engaging activities that are fun for the whole family, guests can explore a collection of vendors all boasting goods and services with the kids in mind. From youth-driven yoga to the building area powered by Pretend City, mom and dad can find plenty to see while the little guys/girls let loose for an afternoon. The first 100 families through the door will score a gift bag with $100 worth of goodies, so plan on arriving early.

San Sports Supershow

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Dr.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626-6521

(714) 708-3247

http://www.sandsportssupershow.com

Considering one of the biggest sand sport events anywhere, the supershow is dedicated to those that enjoy kicking up some dirt in an all-terrain vehicle. For the sand sports and off-road industry, this is a chance to showcase their latest in design and innovation. For enthusiasts, this is a chance to not only see what is new, but maybe even take it home. Boasting thousands of vendors and exhibitors, this is a pilgrimage for those that love high-octane thrills where the road ends.