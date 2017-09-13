The Best Signature Desserts in LA

Whether you are a cookie, cake, ice cream or pie person, everyone has a sweet tooth. There are those days when you are craving something to satisfy but don’t know how to fulfill that craving. Luckily to all you dessert fiends out there, this list below will offer some mouth-watering and delicious sweet treats to try. In no particular order, below are the best signature desserts in Los Angeles.

Milky Bun

Afters Ice Cream

1265 E Green St.

Pasadena, CA 91106

https://www.aftersicecream.com

Afters Ice Cream is home to premium ice cream and the creators of the Milky Bun. Their version of the ice cream sandwich is made with a glazed or un-glazed donut, one flavor of their Vietnamese ice cream flavors and one free topping.

The Bananageddon

Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern

1733 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(424) 292-5222

http://j-fat.com/locations/santa-monica

Offering regional American cuisine with an artisanal touch, Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern was created to be a social gathering place that served great food and drinks. One of their signature desserts is the Bananageddon, a deconstructed Banana Cream Pie converted into an ice cream sundae. Serving two or more, the dessert is made up of fresh bananas, pastry cream, pecan blondie crumbles, butter pecan ice cream, salty caramel sauce, candied pecans, white chocolate and whipped cream.

Triple Berry Cake

Sweet Lady Jane

8360 Melrose Ave,

Los Angeles, CA 90069

(323) 653-7145

http://www.sweetladyjane.com

While dating Donald Lockhart, now her husband, Jane Lockhart would experiment with some simple desserts in her kitchen. Lockhart opened Sweet Lady Jane on May 5, 1988 and it has been a staple ever since. Her most popular cake is the Triple Berry Cake, which is a yellow butter cake filled with three layers of lightly sweetened whipped cream and layers of fresh berries: raspberries, blackberries and strawberries. Frosted with whipped cream and decorated with buttercream vines and fresh berries.

Churros

barcito

403 W 12th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 415-1821

https://www.barcitola.com

A classic treat from Chef and Owner Andrea Borgen’s childhood summers in Argentina with her grandparents, barcito’s churros are handmade fresh to order. The churros arrive with a double dose of dulce de leche, filled inside and served on a bed of the glaze, a perfect perfect crispy treat after a meal. .

Plan Check Kitchen + Bar

1401 Ocean Ave #104

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 857-1364

http://www.plancheck.com

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, Plan Check Kitchen + Bar now has four locations across Los Angeles. Plan Check serves a mashup of donuts and ice cream everyday via the team’s signature cruller specials that were originally launched with the brand’s first location on Sawtelle Boulevard. The crullers are comprised of pâte à choux dough formed into a circular shape, fried to order, and served with adventurous toppings, such as cereal milk, crystallized herbs, key lime cream and root beer froth.

Cinnaholic

2134 Sunset Blvd Suite E

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 844-3944

http://www.cinnaholic.com

As seen on ABC’s hit show, Shark Tank, Cinnaholic offers dairy and lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free cinnamon rolls, created fresh in-house daily, with over 30 different frosting flavors and a variety of different toppings. The first layer of the Cookie Monster Roll is a thick spread of cream-cheese frosting, followed by a layer of the homemade cookie dough and finished with a layer of chocolate sauce.

Ten Layer Carrot Cake

Ocean Prime

9595 Wilshire Boulevard

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 859-4818

www.ocean-prime.com

Ocean Prime, a modern American seafood centric restaurant located in Beverly Hills, has a great play on the classic carrot cake dessert with their famed Ten Layer Carrot Cake. The cake features cream cheese icing and pineapple syrup, and ten layers of moist cake.

Vietnamese Coffee Pudding

Cassia

1314 7th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 393-6699

www.cassiala.com

Co-Pastry Chefs Zoe and Laurel Almerinda prepare French-inspired desserts that weave in Southeast Asian flavors to accompany Chef Bryant Ng’s French-inspired plates that with Southeast Asian flavor profiles. A signature since day one, their Vietnamese Coffee Pudding is served in a little blue coffee cup, topped with fresh whipped cream and served with cookies.

Tres Leches Cake

Tallula’s

118 Entrada Dr.

Santa Monica, CA 90402

(310) 526-0027

www.tallulasrestaurant.com

Tallula’s is the latest addition to the Rustic Canyon Family of restaurants where Executive Chef Mario Alberto’s menu features ingredient-driven, rustic, Mexican comfort food and a dessert menu from Rustic Canyon Family’s Head Baker Zoe Nathan and Bakery Director of Operations, Laurel Almerinda. Offering an array of festive Latin desserts, one of the signatures is the Tres Leches Cake with honey, chamomile, and fresh market berries.

Kendall’s Brasserie

135 N Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 972-7322

https://www.patinagroup.com/kendalls-brasserie

Located at the Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, Kendall’s Brasserie is a modern, vibrant take on the traditional French brasserie. The recently renovated restaurant has introduced revamped menus from Chef Jean-Pierre Bosc a native of Lyon. One of the signature desserts include the Floating Island with crème anglaise, poached meringue, candied almonds, and caramel sauce.

Odys + Penelope

127 South La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 939-1033

http://odysandpenelope.com

Acclaimed husband and wife chef team Quinn and Karen Hatfield showcase their inventive, seasonal cuisine at Odys + Penelope. The Chocolate Rye Pie with peanut crumble and vanilla malted ice cream, is Karen Hatfield’s signature dessert and is a mainstay on the menu. Breaking away from using traditional flours, she instead use rye for her crust which adds some nuttiness and is a great pairing with the chocolate.

Crown Cake

Joan’s on Third

8350 W 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 655-2285

www.joansonthird.com

The trendy café/marketplace and vibrant epicurean emporium offers café-style seating and an abundant selection of gourmet goods, pastries and desserts. Perhaps the most iconic is Joan McNamara’s Crown Cake, her take on a strawberry shortcake packed with fresh strawberries and whipped cream

Chasen’s Banana Shortcake

Valerie Confections

3360 W 1st St.

Los Angeles, CA 90004

(213) 739-8149

http://www.valerieconfections.com

To create Chasen’s Banana Shortcake, Valerie Gordon researched the stories behind the dessert, as well as interviewing people who frequented Chasen’s, the old-Hollywood restaurant in service for almost 60 years. The cake is a rum-laced shortcake filled with bananas and whipped cream with a banana sauce and chocolate sauce served on the side.

Brioche Donuts

Woodley Proper

16101 Ventura Blvd #245

Encino, California 91436

(818) 906-9775

http://woodleyproper.com

Pastry chef/owner Margarita Kallas-Lee serves up Brioche Donuts with powdered sugar and bergamot whipped cream at Woodley Proper. As with all of her dessert inventions, nostalgia is the key driving force behind each creation. For this dessert, she took the idea of tea and crumpets with her spin incorporating bergamot into the whipped cream and making crispy, fluffy, sweet and savory donuts. To top them off, Kallas-Lee dusts the donuts with powdered sugar for a nod to fresh beignets.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Cake

Charcoal Venice

425 Washington Blvd.

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

(310) 751-6794

https://www.charcoalvenice.com

A riff off his childhood favorite candies, Reese’s and Crunch bars, Chef Josiah Citrin presents the Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Cake. Appearing, in one way or another, on his menus at each of his restaurants, the dessert combines the simple, perfect flavor combination of peanut butter and chocolate in Reese’s peanut butter cups with the added crunchy texture of the Crunch bar.

Dolla Dolla Bills Y’all

Barton G

861 N La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90069

(310) 388-1888

http://www.bartong.com

Barton G shocks and awes its guests through design and an imaginative menu like their Dolla Dolla Bills Y’all themed dessert. This dessert is brought to the table by a waiter wearing an apron and wielding mask who then torches the white chocolate ‘gold bar’, exposing the rich graham cracker crusted ganache tart with meringue and dulce de leche served with chocolate feuilletine golden nitro ice cream nuggets on the side.

Beignets

Cliff’s Edge

3626 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 666-6116

http://www.cliffsedgecafe.com

Tucked away in a secret garden just feet from bustling Sunset Blvd., in Silver Lake, Cliff’s Edge presents indoor and outdoor seating under a giant Ficus tree, and the patio is surrounded by lush stands of bamboo. Chef Michael Bryant presents his classic, light and refreshing fluffy Beignets which are served with a bright, tangy passion fruit curd that perfectly balances out a creamy Crème Anglaise and a sweet Dulce de Leche.

Strawberries and Cream

71 Above

633 W. 5th Street, 71st Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 712-2683

https://www.71above.com

71 Above presents unobstructed views and high-end cuisine on the 71st floor of the U.S. Bank Tower building. A new dessert at 71Above, pastry chef Gregory Baumgartner takes the idea of a classic Strawberries and Cream, and shakes it up to dazzling effect and adds the seasonality of ingredients in California into a dessert that screams summer. An homage to your past, Strawberries and Cream is made with: strawberry sorbet and Granita, crème Anglaise, tapioca, fennel, balsamic and cream cheese.

Fruity Pebble Sundae

Ridges Churro Bar

@ridgeschurrobar

The dessert that put Ridges Churro Bar on the map is their original Fruity Pebble Sundae. Started back in 2015, owners of Ridges Churro Bar are husband and wife James and Nancy, wanted to create and take the classic cinnamon sugar churro to a whole other level, creating a social media sensation. The churro is covered in Instagram worthy fruity pebble flavor and is be paired with a cup of vanilla ice cream creating their Fruity Pebble Sundae.

The Fluffernutter

Black Market Liquor and Bar

11915 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City, CA 91604

(818) 446-2533

http://www.blackmarketliquorbar.com

The Fluffernutter, is composed of two slices of brioche bread loaded with peanut butter, banana slices, and marshmallow fluff that is then battered, coated in panko bread crumbs and is deep-fried. It is served whole to allow the customer to cut into it and watch the marshmallow fluff ooze out of the sandwich before their eyes. Executive Chef Antonia Lofaso presents this dish as an ode to her Mom even though she wasn’t allowed to have this dish as a child.

Mille Feuille

Avec Nous

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

9291 Burton Way

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 860-8660

http://avecnous.com

The French restaurant located on the lobby floor of Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills serves a contemporary take on the classic French bistro in a hip St. Tropez vibe. With a modern twist on the classic Parisian Mille-feuille (thousand leaves) dessert, Chef Oliver Quignon presents his Mille Feuille. Layers of pressed puff pastry are imbedded with cocoa nibs, and the mousse is made with Caramelia, a salted caramel milk chocolate.

Coconut Budino

The Ponte

8265 West Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 746-5130

http://thepontela.com

At Scott Conant’s The Ponte, Pastry Chef Betty Park recently debuted a Coconut Budino, which consists of a coconut custard base, a spiced Mexican hot chocolate ganache layer, whipped cream and a sprinkle of sea salt to balance the sweetness of the dish. The budino is garnished with a spiced chocolate meringue that is finished with thin shavings of Mexican chocolate.

Profiteroles

Bouchon Bistro

235 N Canon Dr, 2nd Floor

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 271-9910

https://www.thomaskeller.com/bouchonbeverlyhills

Bouchon is located adjacent to the beautiful Beverly Canon Gardens and just two blocks from famed Rodeo Drive offering guests elevated bistro fare in a beautiful setting Their classic Profiteroles are made with vanilla ice cream in the center of a single cream puff (pâte à choux) and then your server slowly pours the warm Valrhona chocolate sauce on top.

Chocolate éclair

Pitchoun! Bakery

545 S Olive St

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 689-3240

http://www.pitchounbakery.com/

Pitchoun!, which translates to “kiddo!”, is a family-owned French bakery and pastry shop that brings the quintessential French dining experience to the heart of DTLA. Directly opposite Pershing Square indulge on their signature Chocolate éclair which is filled with chocolate pastry cream and topped with homemade chocolate frosting.

Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

Water Grill

1401 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 394-5669

www.watergrill.com

Located on scenic Ocean Avenue, Water Grill serves a wide range of high quality seafood dishes. After a fresh catch, try the Salted Caramel Bread Pudding which ismade with croissants and topped with Water Grill’s housemade salted caramel ice cream, that melts down the sides of the bread pudding.

Frozen Oreo Cookie Custard

Hache LA

3319 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 928-2963

http://www.hachela.com

Chef Mick Schepers wanted to throwback to the original soft serve stands in this new age Silverlake burger stand and so he created a real Wisconsin frozen custard adding an All-American Favorite, Oreos, to create a classic custard that everyone loves. Vanilla custard is made in house and mixed with Oreos and frozen to order, then topped with homemade whipped cream and Oreo crumble.

Profiteroles

Church & State

1850 Industrial St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 405-1434

http://churchandstatebistro.com

Chef Tony Esnault wanted to create a playful spin on the traditional French Classic with this dessert choice at Church & State. His Profiteroles are a take on the cream puff, and the filled pastry puff is accompanied with vanilla ice-cream and chocolate sauce.

Fudge Brownie

Gracias Madre

8905 Melrose Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 978-2170

www.graciasmadreweho.com

West Hollywood’s mecca for plant-based Mexican fare has a food and drink menu inspired by the kitchens of Mexico sourced from locally grown organic ingredients. A guest favorite, their Fudge Brownie is gluten-free, cholesterol-free and served with coconut bacon, mezcal caramel and coconut whipped cream.

Honey-Espresso Sticky Bun

Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar

417 Washington Blvd.

Venice, CA 90292

(424) 835-4556

http://www.nighthawkrestaurants.com

Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar is a restaurant concept by Jeremy Fall, serving late night breakfast in a lively bar setting with a 90’s hip hop soundtrack. Along with breakfast food and alcoholic coffee drinks, try their Honey-Espresso Sticky Bun: spiced rum caramel, vanilla bean ice cream, toasted pecans.

Brandy Alexander

Westbound

300 S Santa Fe Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 262-9291

http://westbounddtla.com

DTLA’s Arts District bar and eatery presents elevated bar snacks by Chef Gary Nguyen and a travel-inspired cocktail menu from Head Bartender Dee Ann Quinones. Finish off your dinner with their popular Brandy Alexander made with Copper and Kings Brandy, Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao, and Coolhaus’ Tahitian Bean Vanilla Ice Cream.

Coffee Toffee Pudding

Baran’s 2239

502 Pacific Coast Hwy

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(424) 247-8468

https://www.barans2239.com

In Hermosa Beach, owners and brothers Jonathan and Jason Baran invite locals and visitors to their casual American fine dining restaurant, Baran’s 2239. Located just a few blocks from the ocean, try their changing dessert/beer paring option or their Coffee Toffee Pudding, which is served in a mug is topped with pecans and made with coffee honey cream.

Movie Theater Sundae

Beauty & Essex Los Angeles

1615 Cahuenga Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 676-8880

http://beautyandessex.com/los-angeles

In the heart of Hollywood Beauty & Essex Los Angeles features a ground floor courtyard with outdoor seating and a patio on the second level. For dessert, pastry chef Lauren Amedure created the Movie Theater Sundae, a vision on everything for a movie experience. The Movie Theater Sundae is comprised of: peanut butter pretzels, fudge brownie bits, popcorn ice cream, brown butter caramel and cracker jack type popcorn brittle.

Brick Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches

Poke Me

1244 Westwood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(323) 815-1566

http://pokeme.net

Poke Me allows guests build-their-own bowls with various fish, toppings & sauces, but also has a special lighter than air cookies dessert offering. Their Brick Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches, are the latest dessert trend with offerings ranging from Green Tea, Vanilla, Strawberry and Cappuccino.

Butterscotch Budino Maldon

Pizzeria Mozza

641 N Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 297-0101

http://pizzeriamozza.com

Owned and operated by Mario Batali, Joe Bastianich and Nancy Silverton, the casual hot-spot serves crisp pizzas, paninis, and specials that rotate through the week. Desserts include their Butterscotch Budino Maldon which includes: dark brown sugar, kosher salt, heavy cream, milk, egg, butter, dark rum, crème fraîche, fleur de sel, caramel sauce and served with rosemary-pine nut cookies.

Frozen Strawberry Torte

Bestia

2121 E 7th Pl.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 514-5724

http://bestiala.com/

At Bestia, Menashe and Gergis work alongside each other to create a true husband and wife team in a contemporary meets industrial Italian restaurant. Fcusing on a from-scratch approach and serving a multi-regional rustic Italian menu, one stand out dessert is their Frozen Strawberry Torte: butter cake, strawberry buttermilk, strawberry sorbet and dulce de leche.

Smore’s

Rose Café

220 Rose Ave.

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 399-0711

www.rosecafevenice.com

Rose Café has been serving locals and travelers alike since 1979 in the heart of Venice. Chef Jason Neroni’s menu focuses on local Southern California cuisine, while pastry chef Joshua Graves prepares desserts like their Smore’s which is comprised of: milk chocolate cremeux, caramelized puff pastry, smoked mallow, honey and chocolate ice cream.

Chocolate Mousse Bar

Redbird

114 E 2nd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 788-1191

www.redbird.la

Chef Neal Fraser and Amy Knoll Fraser’s flagship restaurant Redbird is located inside the former rectory building of Vibiana in DTLA. Pastry chef Kasra Ajdari presents guests a Chocolate Mousse Bar made of praline and passion fruit sorbet.

