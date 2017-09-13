Family Mourns 16-year-Old Stabbed While Helping Mom Do Laundry

LYNWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Loved ones were mourning a 16-year-old boy stabbed during an attempted robbery at a laundromat during a tearful vigil Wednesday.

Detectives say William Escamilla was helping his mom do laundry in Lynwood when he went to get a bottle of water out of their car. According to investigators, that’s when a man came up to him, pulled out a knife and slashed his throat. His frantic mother rushed her son to the hospital but he died.

“I just want justice for him. For him and my mom because my mom was the one that witnessed everything,” William’s sister, Stephanie Madrid, said. “I believe that no mother deserves to see their child being murdered in front of her.”

Investigators released a picture of the suspect who was captured on security cameras.

They say after the attack, the 25-40-year-old man with a thin build and a lot of tattoos rode away on his bicycle.

Homicide detectives say the motive appears to be attempted robbery. They don’t think the murder was gang-related.

“I just want him to be in jail to pay for what he did to my brother. I want him back but I know that’s not possible,” Stephanie said.

Anybody who can help identify the suspect is asked to call the L A County Sheriff Department’s homicide bureau.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, visit the family’s GoFundMe page.