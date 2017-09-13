Suspect Stabs Man With Sword, Barricades Himself In Apartment

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A suspect who police say attacked a man with a sword was barricaded inside a downtown Los Angeles apartment Wednesday morning.
At about 3 a.m., Los Angeles police responded to the 200 block of East Washington Boulevard on a report of a suspect who had stabbed a man with a sword.
A man and woman were together in the street when the woman entered her apartment and found the suspect inside, according to police. The suspect came outside, cut the man with a sword, and then returned to the apartment, where he remained.
The victim was taken a hospital with unknown injuries.
The suspect and victims appeared to know each other prior to the stabbing, police said.
LAPD SWAT was on scene. The standoff was ongoing as of 7:30 a.m. It was unclear if the suspect was still armed.
Traffic at Washington Boulevard and Santee Street was affected and Metro Blue Line service was experiencing delays. Blue Line trains between the Grand-Los Angeles Trade-Technical College and the San Pedro Street stations were experiencing 15 minute delays.