Suspect Captured In Murder Of Whittier Woman

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) – Police have arrested a man in the killing of a woman whose body was found in a Whittier apartment Tuesday morning.
Fifty-six-year-old Rafael Castillo was captured in Reseda at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Whittier police. He is facing murder charges in the death of 54-year-old Sandra Polanco.
Police discovered Polanco’s body after being called out to an apartment complex in the 11700 block of Floral Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m.
Castillo was identified as a person of interest in the case before being captured Tuesday night.
The cause of death is under investigation. Castillo and Polanco knew each other, police said, but the nature of their relationship was not released.
Castillo is being held in the Whittier Police Department Jail on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the Bellflower Courthouse.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 562-567-9283.