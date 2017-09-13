Shooting Prompts Chase In South LA, 2 Found Wounded

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — At least two people were found wounded after a car-to-car shooting prompted a police pursuit that ended in a violent crash in South LA.
Officers saw the gunfire at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 51st and Hoover streets, and began chasing after one of the cars, police officials said. The driver crashed a few minutes later to the area of 67th Street and Broadway.
Police say there were five people in the car, one of whom was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Back at the scene of the shooting, one person was also found wounded there.
The wounded people were taken to hospitals, but their conditions were not immediately reported.