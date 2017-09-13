Burbank Thief Swipes Purse From Woman On Scooter

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for a female suspect who snatched a purse from an elderly woman on an electric scooter in a Ralphs grocery store in Burbank Tuesday.
The victim was shopping at a Ralphs at 2600 W. Victory Blvd. at around 10:45 a.m. when the theft occurred. The victim was in an aisle reaching for an item off the shelf when the woman approached the scooter and grabbed the purse from the floor board, Burbank police report.
The theft was captured on security video.
The suspect left the store and fled in a sedan. The purse was later found dumped near the intersection of Buena Vista and Vanowen streets with its contents, credit and identification cards and cash missing.
The suspect later used the victim’s credit cards to make two purchases at Target and Lowe’s stores, police said.
The suspect was described as African-American, 20 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8, and 110 to 130 pounds. She had brown hair in a pony tail and was wearing a black t-shirt, ripped blue jeans with black leggings and black shoes.
She was driving a white older-model four-door sedan with chrome rims, possibly a Lexus GS.
Anyone with information on her identity should call police at 818-238-3210.