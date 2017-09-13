Burbank Thief Swipes Purse From Woman On Scooter

Filed Under: Burbank

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for a female suspect who snatched a purse from an elderly woman on an electric scooter in a Ralphs grocery store in Burbank Tuesday.

purse snatch 1 Burbank Thief Swipes Purse From Woman On Scooter

(Burbank Police Department)

The victim was shopping at a Ralphs at 2600 W. Victory Blvd. at around 10:45 a.m. when the theft occurred. The victim was in an aisle reaching for an item off the shelf when the woman approached the scooter and grabbed the purse from the floor board, Burbank police report.

The theft was captured on security video.

The suspect left the store and fled in a sedan. The purse was later found dumped near the intersection of Buena Vista and Vanowen streets with its contents, credit and identification cards and cash missing.

The suspect later used the victim’s credit cards to make two purchases at Target and Lowe’s stores, police said.

purse snatch 3 Burbank Thief Swipes Purse From Woman On Scooter

The car that was driven by the suspect. (Burbank PD)

The suspect was described as African-American, 20 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8, and 110 to 130 pounds. She had brown hair in a pony tail and was wearing a black t-shirt, ripped blue jeans with black leggings and black shoes.

She was driving a white older-model four-door sedan with chrome rims, possibly a Lexus GS.

Anyone with information on her identity should call police at 818-238-3210.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch