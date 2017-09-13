Only On 2: Parents, Coaches Brawl On Football Field Following Youth Game

JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — It’s not unusual for violence to break out between teams during a football game.

In the heat of battle, punches land and water bottles are thrown. There’s often pushing and shoving.

It all happened at a youth football game recently in Jurupa Valley. But as CBS2’s Tina Patel reports — this time the fight was between parents and coaches.

It’s a story that is Only On 2.

The high school already told the youth league they don’t want any more games on their property due to the damage to the field and equipment. Moreover, at least one student was hospitalized and a parent suffered a broken eye socket.

“It was just awful. people were socking each other, choking each other,” said Marleen Smith.

She says it’s now hard to watch video of the brawl that broke out this weekend. It happened right after she’d gone home with her son.

“It’s very disappointing and I’m thankful my son didn’t get to see that,” Smith said.

But many other kids were there and many were on the sidelines when coaches and parents started going at it.

“Just disrespectful people, man. That’s it. that’s all I have to say about it,” said parent Cesar Diaz.

The president of the Jurupa Valley team doesn’t know exactly what started the fight but he said it happened after a coach from the Fontana team threw a water bottle at the ref.

Patel reached out to the Fontana team but they had no comment.

Parents told her not all the coaches seem to understand that football — especially at the young age of their kids’ — is just a game.

“I think there’s a lot of people who take it too seriously, like get out of control. I mean there’s not a lot of parents that want to volunteer to be a coach, so that’s probably the hard part,” said parent Jose Gomez.

The league, they say, is supposed to teach the kids about sportsmanship, not combat.

“It’s not to teach them to fight with other people.” said Francisco Lopez.

The Junior All-American Football Conference is investigating. They said they will decided what happens to the coaches and teams involved.

Parents said some of the coaches need to go.

“I think they should get terminated, I don’t think that’s right,” said Smith.

“They should be thrown out of the league, there’s no need for that,” said Diaz.

The League met Wednesday evening but no official decision was made.