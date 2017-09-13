IOC Finalizes Olympics’ Return To Los Angeles In 2028

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The Olympic cauldron at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is blazing again, ahead of the expected official awarding of the 2028 Games to LA.
The cauldron was lit early Wednesday morning at the stadium that was the site of the 1932 and 1984 Olympics.
An International Olympic Committee meeting in Peru is to make it official that L.A. will host in 2028 and that the 2024 Games will go to Paris.
Delegations for both Paris and L.A. were set to make their final presentations around 10 a.m. before the ratification of an official agreement around 11 a.m.
The two cities are getting the hosting rights without the usual dramatic vote. The IOC decided to award two games at the same time, and L.A. later abandoned its bid for 2024 during negotiations with the IOC and Paris.
Paris last hosted the games in 1924. It bid unsuccessfully for the games of 1992, 2008 and 2012.
L.A. hosted the 1984 Games. The last American city to bid for the Summer Games was Chicago, losing the 2016 Olympic vote to Rio de Janeiro.
