Hollywood Begins Its Biggest Production: The 2028 Olympics

LIMA, PERU (CBSLA.com) — We’ve known it for weeks, but Wednesday it became official. The International Olympic Committee officially awarded Los Angeles the 2028 Summer Games in an announcement made in Lima, Peru. Paris was awarded the 2024 Games

Now it’s time to put the plans into motion and start preparing for 2028. What changes will L.A. make over the next 11 years, and what will the Games look like when they finally get here?

Even though 2028 seems a long way off, the real work starts now. It’s time for those proposals and plan to turn into execution and achievement.

“We’re focused right now on pulling 2028 off and making it the best Olympic Games,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “Most cities would die to have the facilities that we have already in place.”

So, what could the 2028 games look like?

From the Valley to Santa Monica. Pasadena to Anaheim. The plan is to use more than 20 venues, two college campuses and L.A. area beaches.

Opening and closing ceremonies are expected to take place at the still-under-construction stadium in Inglewood and the historic Coliseum like they did in 1932 and 1984.

The Coliseum will also again be home to track and field events. Stub Hub Center will have tennis, rugby, cycling and field hockey. Honda Center in Anaheim will have indoor volleyball. Long Beach will host six events, while golf tees off at Riviera Country Club.

And for the first time, the San Fernando Valley will play a role in the Games, with the Sepulveda Basin hosting equestrian and canoe slalom.

Perhaps the biggest surprise, USC’s Dedeaux Field, the Trojans’ baseball field, will be transformed into an aquatics center for swimming and diving.

And what about the athletes and the media covering the games?

“You want to build the facilities where the athletes can train and feel at home right next to where they were living,” Garcetti said.

UCLA’s newly redesigned residences will host the athlete’s village. While USC’s brand new $700 million residential complex will serve as the media village.

Four-time gold medalist and Southern California native Janet Evans is the director of athlete relations for the LAOC. She thinks that the existing venues and extra time will allow L.A.. to make the Games even better.

“I think the DNA of the Olympics and Paralympics runs through this city,” Evans said. “Our facilities are here they’re ready so we can spend these years getting ready for the athletes making the communities excited, It’ll be here before we know it.”

And it’s not just the venues that will be in the spotlight. The LAX renovation will be completed, and Metro has a brand new web of rail lines that didn’t exist for the ‘84 Games.

“We’re gonna have the regional connector open, we’re gonna have the Crenshaw LAX line open the Gold Line phase two open and also the purple line,” Metro’s David Sotero said. “It’s going to be possible to go from one corner of the county to the other to attend these games without having to drive.”

With great leadership, a solid infrastructure and strong support from the community. Los Angeles promises to go for the gold in 2028.

“When the Olympics come, they don’t just come to town and leave, they actually stay with us,” Garcetti said. “They stayed with us since ’32 they stayed with us since ’84, and they will stay with us after ’28.”