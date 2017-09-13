Bicyclist Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Fountain Valley

Filed Under: Bicycle Crash, Fountain Valley, Hit And Run

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — A bicyclist was killed overnight in Fountain Valley Wednesday, police said.

The crash happened at Ellis and Brookhurst just before 1 a.m.

The man, who was in his early 40s, was riding in the outside lane when the car clipped him from behind. The impact forced the bicyclist into a parked car.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police are reviewing images from a security camera in the area, and say they are looking for an older red Ford Mustang with significant front-end damage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch