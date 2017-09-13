Bicyclist Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Fountain Valley

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — A bicyclist was killed overnight in Fountain Valley Wednesday, police said.
The crash happened at Ellis and Brookhurst just before 1 a.m.
The man, who was in his early 40s, was riding in the outside lane when the car clipped him from behind. The impact forced the bicyclist into a parked car.
He was declared dead at the scene.
Police are reviewing images from a security camera in the area, and say they are looking for an older red Ford Mustang with significant front-end damage.