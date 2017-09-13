$25K Reward Offered To Find Korean War Veteran’s Killer

CARSON (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information in the death of a Korean War veteran.
Frank Hernandez, 85, was buying lottery tickets when he was attacked from behind in the 300 block of East 220th Street in Carson on May 31. He was struck on the head and robbed of his money.
Police say the same suspect tried to rob another person nearby before running away from the area.
Hernandez survived for seven days, but died of his injuries on June 7.
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Anyone with information about the attack can contact their local sheriff’s station, or make an anonymous tip to L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or on the website lacrimestoppers.org.