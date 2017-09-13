15 Marines Injured In Camp Pendleton Crash

CAMP PENDLETON (CBSLA.com) – A seafaring tank caught fire during a training exercise Wednesday that left 15 Marines injured at Camp Pendleton, according to military officials.
The accident came around 9:30 a.m. when an “amphibious landing vehicle” was involved in an accident on the base north of San Diego during battalion training, according to a news release from 1st Marine Division Public Affairs.
The Orange County Fire Authority, meanwhile, told CBS2 it responded to reports that a truck had overturned and several Marines possibly trapped. The exact circumstances of the wreck were not immediately known.
Two Marines were airlifted to UCI Medical Center with major burn injuries. Their conditions were unknown.
One Comment