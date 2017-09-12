Woman Found Dead In Whittier, Man Wanted In Case

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) – Police have identified a person of interest in connection with the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found in a Whittier Tuesday morning.

Rafael Castillo. (Whittier Police Department)

Whittier police discovered the victim after being called out to the 11700 block of Floral Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Her name was not released. The cause of death is under investigation, police said.

Rafael Castillo may be driving a 1998 Nissan Altima. (Whittier PD)

Fifty-six-year-old Rafael Castillo has been identified as a person of interest in the case. Castillo has ties to Whittier and Reseda. He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-11, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a 1998 Nissan Altima with California license plate No. 6XEW444.

Castillo is known to the victim, police said, but the nature of their relationship was not released.

Anyone with information should call police at 562-567-9283.

