Weapons Held By Man Fatally Shot By Deputies In Valinda Were Airsoft Guns

VALINDA (CBSLA.com) — A handgun and a rifle held by a man fatally shot by deputies turned out to be airsoft guns, which fire plastic pellets.

The shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Stichman Avenue, sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Kelvin Moody said.

Deputies were answering a family disturbance call at the home, where the suspect’s family members who said the man was under the influence of narcotics and causing a disturbance.

Attempts were made to talk to the man, who locked himself in a bedroom and refused to leave. Instead, the man climbed out a rear window that led into the backyard of the home, he said.

Deputies tried to speak to the man in the backyard and saw that he had what they believed to be a handgun in one hand and a rifle in the other, Moody said. He was ordered to drop the weapons but instead fired two rounds at the deputies, who returned fire.

The suspect was struck several times in the upper body and died at the scene.

Further investigation determined the weapons were airsoft guns, which fire plastic pellets.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)