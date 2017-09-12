Teenager Stabbed To Death At Lynwood Laundromat

LYNWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Tuesday released a surveillance image of a bicycle-riding suspect who fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy outside a laundromat in Lynwood.
The stabbing occurred around 4 p.m. Monday in the 11900 block of Long Beach Boulevard, said Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
William Escamilla, 16, of Lynwood died at a hospital, the coroner’s office reported.
The victim was helping his mother do their laundry. Police say the teenager went to get a bottle of water out of their car when a man came up to him, pulled out a knife and slashed the teen’s throat. The killer rode away on a bicycle.
Escamilla’s mother rushed him to the hospital but the wound was fatal.
The suspect was described as Hispanic, 25 to 40 years old, with a thin build and multiple tattoos.
Homicide detectives say the motive appears to be attempted robbery. They do not think the murder is gang related.
