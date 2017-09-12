Parents Anxious Over Social Media Threat To Pali High

PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA.com) — A threat against Palisades Charter High School has made a comeback on social media, but many parents are taking no chances and are planning to keep their kids home Tuesday.

Investigators say they’ve seen the threat against the high school, in the Pacific Palisades, first circulated months ago. But it seems to have picked up and spread again.

The threat warns students to not go to school because an expelled student made a shooting threat.

School administrators notified parents Monday night about receiving the threat, and say they immediately contacted police and the student, who is currently in a “45-day interim placement.”

Police say that while they are not taking the threat seriously, they plan to have extra patrols on campus anyway.

