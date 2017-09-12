Brown Signs Legislation To Ban Using Pot While Driving Or Riding In Car

Filed Under: Marijuana, smoking pot while driving

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Gov. Jerry Brown has signed into law a bill that bans smoking pot or ingesting marijuana products while driving or riding in a vehicle.

Violators of SB-65, written by State Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo), will have to pay a $70 fine.

In a statement Hill made when he introduced the legislation in December, he said: “This legislation makes our laws for smoking while driving consistent with drinking while driving.”

It is already against the law to drive while under the influence of marijuana and to have an open bag of pot in a motor vehicle.

The law will go into effect Jan. 1.

Also starting Jan. 1, recreational marijuana sales will be allowed in California after voters approved Proposition 64.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch