Brown Signs Legislation To Ban Using Pot While Driving Or Riding In Car

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Gov. Jerry Brown has signed into law a bill that bans smoking pot or ingesting marijuana products while driving or riding in a vehicle.
Violators of SB-65, written by State Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo), will have to pay a $70 fine.
In a statement Hill made when he introduced the legislation in December, he said: “This legislation makes our laws for smoking while driving consistent with drinking while driving.”
It is already against the law to drive while under the influence of marijuana and to have an open bag of pot in a motor vehicle.
The law will go into effect Jan. 1.
Also starting Jan. 1, recreational marijuana sales will be allowed in California after voters approved Proposition 64.