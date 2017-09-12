Man Impaled On Barbecue Grill Stand After Falling From Roof

DANBURY, Conn. (CBSLA) — A Connecticut man fell from a roof and became impaled on a rotisserie-style barbecue pit, seriously injuring himself, according to the Danbury Fire Department.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a soccer and social club, where they said a man fell about 10 feet and landed on a metal post attached to the barbecue, puncturing his chest.

The post was about 30 inches long and more than an inch wide on its longer axis, according to NewsTimes.

Witnesses told the news website that David Mendes, 34, was inspecting an exhaust fan on the roof when he fell.

Fire officials said first responders used a saw to cut the beam off the grill while paramedics kept the metal in Mendes’ chest.

He was listed in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital to have the object removed.

Witnesses told NewsTimes that Mendes was conscious and alert after the accident.

