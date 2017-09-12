Networks, Celebrities Team Up For Hurricane Relief

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A one-hour hurricane relief benefit originally intended to help Texas victims of Harvey but expanded to help people affected by Irma, is set to air across more than a dozen television networks Tuesday night.
The “Hand in Hand” telethon will originate from Los Angeles but also will feature stages in New York and Nashville, Tennessee. Beyonce, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Timberlake are among the stars scheduled to participate and George Strait will finish out the show with a performance from Texas.
ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, HBO, MTV, BET and Univision are among the networks carrying the telethon. The telethon will benefit the United Way, Save the Children, Feeding Texas, Direct Relief, and the Mayor’s Fund For Hurricane Harvey Relief.
Houston rap artist Bun B and Hollywood talent manager Scooter Braun organized the event.
The benefit is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be tape delayed to air at 8 p.m. on the West Coast.
For more information go to www.HandInHand2017.com.
