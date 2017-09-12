Debate Over OC Riverbed Homeless Gets Heated

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Frustrations are bubbling over tonight in Anaheim where the city council is set to vote on whether to declare a state of emergency — over the issue of homelessness. A tense meeting still had no decision as of 11 p.m.

Heated words tonight inside Anaheim’s city council chamber – pitting neighbors against neighbors – along with activists. At the center of the controversy – a tent city in the shadow of Angels Stadium – where about 422 homeless people live. Anaheim City councilwoman Kris Murray is proposing a state of emergency – which drew sharp responses.

“You have no compassion and you know what – you don’t care about people,” an opponent said.

“Where are our rights? I don’t want to see people with feces in my yard, needles in my yard,” a woman for a solution said.

The measure is largely symbolic, no specific amount of funds would be devoted to dealing with the issue. But city officials say if approved it would allow Anaheim to open up more shelter beds and resources to help those in the tent cities get back on their feet.

“The only solution to homelessness is housing, we encourage the council to commit funding to housing solutions,” a woman said.

Earlier in the day the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to approve stepped up policing along the Santa Ana River Trail.

“The crisis in the river bed puts those living in the camps at risk as well as those in the communities,” Murray said during the daytime meeting. “There are criminal elements taking hold in these areas. Threatening the homeless and residents. We have our own winter storm season coming and the flood control channel presents risk for lives who are there.”

Anaheim City Councilman Stephen Faessel had stern words for Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer.

“Mr. Supervisor I’m gonna hold you personally responsible for my residents, for my district 5 residents, they wanna see something happen, they want it now,” Faessel said.

On Tuesday Spitzer announced a plan is to eventually push the transients out of the riverbed areas in Santa Ana and Anaheim and help them get back on their feet elsewhere.

The council is also urging other cities in Orange County to help with resources.

The board voted June 6 to direct staff to come up with a plan for law enforcement in the area, which is owned by the Orange County Flood Control District, a separate legal entity.