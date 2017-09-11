Polish Death Metal Band Accused Of Kidnapping Woman

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Four members of a Polish death metal band have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman following a concert in Spokane, Wash.
Michal Mikolai Lysejko, 27; Waclaw Jan Kieltyka, 35; Rafal Tomasz Piotrowski, 31; and Hubert Edward Wiecek, 30, are being held Monday without bail at the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Inmate Reception Center downtown as they await extradition back to Washington state.
The four were arrested early Saturday in Santa Ana following their concert at The Observatory. Los Angeles deputies assisted Santa Ana police with the arrests.
According to news reports, a woman reported to police just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 1 that she was kidnapped by Decapitated band members after a concert hours earlier in downtown Spokane.
An attorney for the band says the woman came to visit the band on her own free will and left on good terms.
According to the band’s website they played a show at The Roxy on Sunset Boulevard Thursday night and were scheduled to play the Sunshine Theatre in Albuquerque, New Mexico Monday night.
