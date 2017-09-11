Hurricane Irma: Latest News | Maps | Live Weather UpdatesListen To KNX 1070 | Read More

Man Killed In Van Nuys Double Shooting

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a double shooting outside a Van Nuys bar, police said Monday.

Gunfire erupted at a strip mall on Victory Boulevard near Sepulveda Boulevard at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday, police said. The shooting was believed to have happened outside a bar.

Police officers who were in the area heard the gunfire, and found the two men within minutes.

One man was immediately taken to a hospital, but the second was found on the ground. Officers picked him up and carried him across the street.

He was later declared dead. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The status of the second man was not available.

Police say they are talking to witnesses inside the bar, but it’s not clear if there was an altercation and where it may have started.

