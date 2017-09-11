Hurricane Irma: Latest News | Maps | Live Weather UpdatesListen To KNX 1070 | Read More

More Lightning Seen Over SoCal As Storm System Moves Out

Filed Under: Lightning

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A lingering storm system that brought sticky weather to the Southland is also being credited for a dazzling lightning strikes.

Lightning was seen from the Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley areas up to Camarillo and along the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Most of the lightning activity occurred before 10 p.m. Sunday night, when about 5,000 bolts where captured on radar imaging by the National Weather Service.

The strikes came just one day after dramatic video captured lightning strikes within a massive cloud moving above the Lancaster, Palmdale, and San Fernando Valley areas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch