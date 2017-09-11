More Lightning Seen Over SoCal As Storm System Moves Out

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A lingering storm system that brought sticky weather to the Southland is also being credited for a dazzling lightning strikes.
Lightning was seen from the Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley areas up to Camarillo and along the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Most of the lightning activity occurred before 10 p.m. Sunday night, when about 5,000 bolts where captured on radar imaging by the National Weather Service.
The strikes came just one day after dramatic video captured lightning strikes within a massive cloud moving above the Lancaster, Palmdale, and San Fernando Valley areas.