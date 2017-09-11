‘Knee-In’ Protest Staged At Coliseum Before Rams Game

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A protest staged in support of quarterback Colin Kaepernick snarled traffic around the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before Sunday’s Ram’s football game.
The protest was the third “Knee-In for Kaepernick,” who is unemployed this season after dropping to one knee during the National Anthem at last season’s games to protest police abuse and racial injustice, community activist Earl Ofar Hutchinson said.
An estimated 25-35 people took part in the rally and Knee-In that started at 11:15 a.m. at 39th and Figueroa streets, Hutchinson said. The protest ended at 1:30 p.m.
The LAPD declared the demonstration to be an unlawful assembly because they were blocking the entrance to the stadium, Hutchinson said. Najee Ali of Project Islamic Hope was the only protester arrested, and he was released a short time later.
Hutchinson said protests will continue at home games aimed at the 32 owners of National Football League teams who he says refuse to employ Kaepernick due to his silent protests last season. Demonstrators are calling on fans to boycott the NFL until a team hires Kaepernick.
