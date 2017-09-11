Hurricane Irma: Latest News | Maps | Live Weather UpdatesListen To KNX 1070 | Read More

‘Knee-In’ Protest Staged At Coliseum Before Rams Game

Filed Under: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Protest, Colin Kaepernick
Eric Reid #35, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eli Harold #58 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.
Colin Kaepernick (#7) (Photo Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A protest staged in support of quarterback Colin Kaepernick snarled traffic around the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before Sunday’s Ram’s football game.

The protest was the third “Knee-In for Kaepernick,” who is unemployed this season after dropping to one knee during the National Anthem at last season’s games to protest police abuse and racial injustice, community activist Earl Ofar Hutchinson said.

An estimated 25-35 people took part in the rally and Knee-In that started at 11:15 a.m. at 39th and Figueroa streets, Hutchinson said. The protest ended at 1:30 p.m.

The LAPD declared the demonstration to be an unlawful assembly because they were blocking the entrance to the stadium, Hutchinson said. Najee Ali of Project Islamic Hope was the only protester arrested, and he was released a short time later.

Hutchinson said protests will continue at home games aimed at the 32 owners of National Football League teams who he says refuse to employ Kaepernick due to his silent protests last season. Demonstrators are calling on fans to boycott the NFL until a team hires Kaepernick.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch