CA Lawmakers Approve Bill To Prohibit Landlords From Disclosing Tenants’ Immigration Status

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA.com) — California may soon prevent landlords from reporting tenants to federal immigration enforcement under a bill approved by the state Legislature.

Lawmakers in the Assembly voted 49-18 Monday to send the bill to Gov. Jerry Brown.

The bill would prohibit landlords from disclosing the immigration status of tenants or threatening to report tenants to immigration authorities.

It contains exemptions if a landlord is complying with a warrant, subpoena or federal rent assistance program requirements.

Democratic Assemblyman David Chiu of San Francisco authored the bill.

He says it will provide critical protection for immigrants living in the country without authorization who otherwise follow the law.

It’s the latest in a series of actions by California officials have taken to thwart the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

California Monday also filed a lawsuit against Trump’s administration over its decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) – a program that protects young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, rewritten or redistributed.)

