Husband Of Ex-‘Baywatch’ Star Sues For Slipping On Puddle, Production Equipment

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The husband of former “Baywatch” cast member Yasmine Bleeth is suing for two separate falls he sustained, including one in a grocery store aisle which later required surgery.
The lawsuit filed by Paul Cerrito in Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and premises liability on the part of Sprouts Farmer Market LLC and ABC for the two separate incidents.
According to the complaint, the first fall occured as Cerrito was shopping Dec. 16 at a Sprouts store on La Brea in Los Angeles when he slipped on a puddle of water. Cerrito says Sprouts should have warned its customers about the puddle and taken action to remedy it.
Then exactly three months later, during filming of a pilot episode at his home, the 49-year-old plaintiff – who was still using a walker as part of his recovery from surgery from the Sprouts incident – tripped on some wires and other film equipment, the lawsuit alleges.
Cerrito’s lawsuit says not only did the fall exacerbate his previous injuries, but also caused “new and debilitating injuries”, ones which he holds ABC responsible for not keeping the area free of trip hazards.
Representatives for Sprouts and ABC did not immediately respond to a City News Service request for comment.
Cerrito is seeking unspecified damages.