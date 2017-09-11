Southern California Marks 16th Anniversary Of Sept. 11 Attacks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The 16th anniversary of the worst terror attack on U.S. soil will be marked Monday with ceremonies and memorials across Southern California.
Almost 3,000 people were killed and thousands more injured when passenger airplanes were used to take down the World Trade Center in New York and to fly into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 11, 2001. A fourth plane was flown into a Pennsylvania field when the passengers wrested control of it from terrorists armed with knives
On the East Coast, a moment of silence was observed in New York and Washington D.C. at 8:47 a.m., the moment American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.
In Southern California, a variety of ceremonies and displays mark the solemn day.
Students placed nearly 3,100 American flags on the front lawn of Walnut High School over the weekend to commemorate the anniversary, along with a 15-foot –tall 911 and Pentagon-shaped display with the red, white, and blue markers.
Law enforcement agencies and fire departments in the Antelope Valley will host a remembrance ceremony in Palmdale.
While nearly 4,000 students and staff members from Arcadia High School will join members of the Marine Corps, Army and the Arcadia fire and police departments for a memorial tribute.
The Los Angeles Fire Department will have its annual ceremony in Elysian Park.