'It's Nerve-Racking': Naples Residents Brace Themselves For Irma

NAPLES, Fla. (CBSLA.com) — As Hurricane Irma changed the path of the storm, many in Naples received late notice to evacuate, and had to make a choice.

Denny Bowers says he decided to stay, feeling confident that renovations he made on his home would be able to sustain the strong winds.

“We felt confident with the construction and the stability of the home,” he said.

But as Irma started to pick up on Sunday, even Bowers admits that it was “nerve-racking.”

“It’s just starting to pick up now. I’d say we probably have gusts of 70-80 miles an hour winds,” he said. “The rain has definitely picked up.”

“It’s nerve-racking. I would be lying to you if I said it wasn’t. And the fact that she’s coming so slow, it’s just a big waiting game so there is a lot of anticipation and anxiety that comes along with that,” he said.

