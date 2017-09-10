Mayor Eric Garcetti On Hurricane Irma: ‘Our Prayers Are With Everyone’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Mayor Eric Garcetti says Los Angeles’ prayers are with everyone in the path of Hurricane Irma, which made landfall Sunday.
As of 2 p.m., the hurricane had weakened to a Category 2 storm, technically losing its major hurricane status, after making landfall in southwestern Florida. It is hugging the coast as it moves north.
The National Hurricane Center said Irma’s winds were at 110 mph (177 kph), just below major hurricane status, as the center of the still dangerous and wide storm moved farther inland late Sunday afternoon. It was smacking Naples after coming ashore in Marco Island at 3:35 p.m.
“Our prayers are with everyone in the path of Hurricane Irma, and we grieve with all who have suffered catastrophic losses in this horrible storm. We hope for the safety of all who must still face the hurricane’s wrath, and offer every measure of support that L.A. can give at a very difficult and harrowing time for millions of people,” said Garcetti.
The hurricane center says “although weakening is forecast, Irma is expected to remain a hurricane at least through Monday morning.”
The center says the eye of Irma should hug Florida’s west coast through Monday morning and then push more inland over northern Florida and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon.
