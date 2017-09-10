Hurricane Irma: Live Coverage | Latest News | Maps | Live Weather UpdatesListen To KNX 1070 | Read More

Dramatic Video Captures Rapid Lightening Strikes In Santa Clarita Valley

SANTA CLARITA VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — Dramatic video has surfaced on social media that shows rapid lightening strikes over the Santa Clarita Valley this weekend.

The lightening strikes on Saturday were seen in areas like Lancaster, Palmdale, and into the San Fernando Valley.

The clips showed a massive cloud with lightening moving through.

Meanwhile, forecasters say scattered showers and thunderstorms were possible on Sunday.

Craig Herrera, a meteorologist for CBS2, says the cells were expected to pop up and move from the southeast to the northwest.

A flash flood watch for the Los Angeles County mountains, Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, and San Gabriel Valley was expected to go into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Herrera said isolated thunderstorms were possible through Monday morning.

