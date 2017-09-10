LAUSD’s Best Given An NFL-Like Standing Ovation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Teaching is their passion.

Some of LAUSD’s best like 7th-grade math teacher Ellington Fitzgerald got to hear the cheers that they so richly deserve.

“It’s so wonderful to feel celebrated for what we do, it’s a tough job and you have to absolutely love it to do it,” Fitzgerald said.

LAUSD students and teachers of the month were honored by CBS2 and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at the Coliseum before the Rams-Colts game.

And in the mind of the man who heads up CBS2, President and General Manager Steve Mauldin, this is simply the right thing to do.

“Let these teachers know we appreciate what they do,” Mauldin said. They were trying to make a difference in this community before they even got here. I came from a single family home. Teachers had a profound impact on my life.”

Teachers like Trish Swiderski who works with students with moderate to severe disabilities. She says we all have a gift.

“I’m just blessed to know what mine is and to do it well,” Swiderski said. “I feel good about working every day, It’s always fun for me.”

Standout students got to see themselves on the big screen.

“This is a really big deal for me,” Darby Elementary Student Body President Ethan Dauz said.

Darnella Davidson is band director at San Pedro High School and under her leadership she’s created a dynasty – 27 consecutive city championships.

“I use music as that vehicle to teach life lessons,” Davidson said.