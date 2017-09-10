Los Angeles-Area Firefighters Head To Florida To Offer Help As Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles-area firefighters were headed to Florida to offer assistance as Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sunday.
Footage posted to Twitter by Franco Powers, a police officer, showed a Los Angeles Fire Department truck from Station 88 in Encino headed toward Irma.
The truck is part of the department’s swift-water rescue team.
Powers wrote, “Choked me up. @LAFD all the way from California southbound on the Florida turnpike heading toward #HurricanIrma.”
Meanwhile, Pacific Gas and Electric crews from the Bay Area also headed to Florida ahead of the storm to help restore power to Floridians impacted by the hurricane. They were present as part of a mutual aid agreement.
As of Sunday morning, Florida utility officials reported that more than 1 million customers have lost power, according to the Associated Press.