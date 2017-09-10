Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Orange County

Oktoberfest has been celebrated in Germany for over 200 years, but it is also celebrated worldwide due to beer (bier auf Deutsch) and a melting pot of cultures. Here in Orange County, Anaheim was founded by German families in 1857. With these German roots, it is only natural that we celebrate Oktoberfest too. Here is your guide to events in Orange County where you can get the sights, sounds, and flavors of Oktoberfest. Prost!



40th Annual Oktoberfest & Wiener Dog Races

Old World Huntington Beach

7561 Center Ave.

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

(714) 895-8020

www.oldworld.ws

Dates: September 10 through October 29, 2017 Old World Huntington Beach7561 Center Ave.Huntington Beach, CA 92647(714) 895-8020Dates: September 10 through October 29, 2017 Oktoberfest in Orange County has been synonymous with Old World Village in Huntington Beach for 39 years. Witness the sounds of oom-pah-pah bands direct from Germany. Cheer and laugh as cute dachshunds compete during the Wiener Dog Races. Participate in the “Chicken dance” ritual. Enjoy the aroma of freshly baked rolls, bread, and European pastries. Delight the taste buds with German specialties like sauerkraut, bratwurst, sauerbraten, potato pancakes, schnitzel, and apple strudel at the Old World German Restaurant. Watch their annual parade on Sunday, September 24. Celebrate the reunification of East and West Germany on October 5 – the first 500 guests receive a free meal! The Happy Hallowiener Doggy Dress Up Contest and Wiener National mark the finale on October 29.



Porktoberfest

Five Crowns

3801 E. Coast Highway

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 760-0331

www.lawrysonline.com

Date: October 18, 2017 Five Crowns3801 E. Coast HighwayCorona del Mar, CA 92625(949) 760-0331Date: October 18, 2017 Five Crowns will host the 5th annual Porktoberfest along with Firestone Walker Brewery. The special evening is set in the Five Crowns garden with a special menu of chef-prepared pork dishes paired with beer and cheer. A guest speaker from the Firestone Walker Brewery will also be in attendance.



JFAT Oktoberfest

Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern

3325 E. Imperial Highway

Brea, CA 92823

(714) 733-1310

www.j-fa.com

Date: October 1 – October 31, 2017 at 11 a.m. Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern3325 E. Imperial HighwayBrea, CA 92823(714) 733-1310Date: October 1 – October 31, 2017 at 11 a.m. Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern is a great place to celebrate and enjoy Oktoberfest. They will have a featured Oktoberfest beer along with a menu that will have you speaking a little German by the end of your dinner. Here are some of the selections: Grilled Brat Sliders on pretzel rolls with sauerkraut and mustard & beer cheese sauce, Schnitzel (crispy pork tenderloin) topped with Oktoberfest gravy or caper brown butter, and served with German potato salad and arugula, and Pumpkin, Pecan, & Cinnamon Streuselkuchen topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.



Oktoberfest

Anaheim Brewery

336 S. Anaheim Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 780-1888

www.anaheimbrew.com

Date: October 7 and 14, 2017 at 5 p.m. Anaheim Brewery336 S. Anaheim Blvd.Anaheim, CA 92805(714) 780-1888Date: October 7 and 14, 2017 at 5 p.m. On October 7, Die Gemütlichen Schuhplattler, a German folk dance group, performs Schuhplattler, a Bavarian folk dance with lots of body slapping. If you caught Conan O’Brien’s show during his recent trip to Germany, you’ll know exactly what this dance is. German folk music will be performed by Almrausch Tanzlmusi. On October 14, German-American Brass Band of Southern California will play the night away. The Viking Truck will be on hand with their awesome sausage creations. Anaheim Brewery will be serving their Anaheim Oktoberfest Lager, brewed with their 100-year old recipe.



Oktoberfest 2017

The Phoenix Club

1340 S. Sanderson Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 563-4166

www.thephoenixclub.com

Date: September 22 – October 29, 2017 The Phoenix Club1340 S. Sanderson Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 563-4166Date: September 22 – October 29, 2017 For over 55 years, The Phoenix Club has been celebrating Oktoberfest. Enjoy scrumptious German food, German beer on tap, and Polkas and Prosts in their Festzelt and Biergarten. Be entertained by traditional Oom Pah Pah bands along with Musikkapelle Rottenbuch and the Odenwälder Dirndjaeger bands and Schuhplattler dancing. Just like Oktoberfest in Munich, pull up a chair and make new friends. Don’t be a stranger! Herzlich Willkommen!

By Chelsea Madren