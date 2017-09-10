Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Orange County

40th Annual Oktoberfest & Wiener Dog Races
Old World Huntington Beach
7561 Center Ave.
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
(714) 895-8020
www.oldworld.ws
Dates: September 10 through October 29, 2017
Oktoberfest in Orange County has been synonymous with Old World Village in Huntington Beach for 39 years. Witness the sounds of oom-pah-pah bands direct from Germany. Cheer and laugh as cute dachshunds compete during the Wiener Dog Races. Participate in the “Chicken dance” ritual. Enjoy the aroma of freshly baked rolls, bread, and European pastries. Delight the taste buds with German specialties like sauerkraut, bratwurst, sauerbraten, potato pancakes, schnitzel, and apple strudel at the Old World German Restaurant. Watch their annual parade on Sunday, September 24. Celebrate the reunification of East and West Germany on October 5 – the first 500 guests receive a free meal! The Happy Hallowiener Doggy Dress Up Contest and Wiener National mark the finale on October 29.
Porktoberfest
Five Crowns
3801 E. Coast Highway
Corona del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 760-0331
www.lawrysonline.com
Date: October 18, 2017
Five Crowns will host the 5th annual Porktoberfest along with Firestone Walker Brewery. The special evening is set in the Five Crowns garden with a special menu of chef-prepared pork dishes paired with beer and cheer. A guest speaker from the Firestone Walker Brewery will also be in attendance.
JFAT Oktoberfest
Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern
3325 E. Imperial Highway
Brea, CA 92823
(714) 733-1310
www.j-fa.com
Date: October 1 – October 31, 2017 at 11 a.m.
Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern is a great place to celebrate and enjoy Oktoberfest. They will have a featured Oktoberfest beer along with a menu that will have you speaking a little German by the end of your dinner. Here are some of the selections: Grilled Brat Sliders on pretzel rolls with sauerkraut and mustard & beer cheese sauce, Schnitzel (crispy pork tenderloin) topped with Oktoberfest gravy or caper brown butter, and served with German potato salad and arugula, and Pumpkin, Pecan, & Cinnamon Streuselkuchen topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
Oktoberfest
Anaheim Brewery
336 S. Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 780-1888
www.anaheimbrew.com
Date: October 7 and 14, 2017 at 5 p.m.
On October 7, Die Gemütlichen Schuhplattler, a German folk dance group, performs Schuhplattler, a Bavarian folk dance with lots of body slapping. If you caught Conan O’Brien’s show during his recent trip to Germany, you’ll know exactly what this dance is. German folk music will be performed by Almrausch Tanzlmusi. On October 14, German-American Brass Band of Southern California will play the night away. The Viking Truck will be on hand with their awesome sausage creations. Anaheim Brewery will be serving their Anaheim Oktoberfest Lager, brewed with their 100-year old recipe.
Oktoberfest 2017
The Phoenix Club
1340 S. Sanderson Ave.
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 563-4166
www.thephoenixclub.com
Date: September 22 – October 29, 2017
For over 55 years, The Phoenix Club has been celebrating Oktoberfest. Enjoy scrumptious German food, German beer on tap, and Polkas and Prosts in their Festzelt and Biergarten. Be entertained by traditional Oom Pah Pah bands along with Musikkapelle Rottenbuch and the Odenwälder Dirndjaeger bands and Schuhplattler dancing. Just like Oktoberfest in Munich, pull up a chair and make new friends. Don’t be a stranger! Herzlich Willkommen!